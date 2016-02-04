Feb 4 IING Slaski :

* Polish ING Groep unit expects 2016 net profit to fall versus 1.13 billion zlotys ($285.4 million) in 2015.

* Expects to pay 300-350 million zlotys in Poland's new bank tax this year.

* ING Slaski refused to comment on 2015 dividend.