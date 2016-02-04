BRIEF-Vastned Retail launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 mln euros
* Launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 million euros ($53.0 million) in cash
Feb 4 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* Assets under management on Jan. 29 at 7.7 million euro ($8.58 million)
* NAV per share on Jan. 29 at 18.40 euro Source text: bit.ly/1QHxDAr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says 29.25 percent of securities in subordinated note buyback of around 640 million euros were tendered at April 7