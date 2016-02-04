Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 Com Hem Holding AB :
* Says has signed an agreement with Rosendal Fastigheter AB
* Will deliver high-speed broadband via FiberLAN to all newly constructed properties in Rosendal Fastigheter's portfolio for a period of three years Source text: bit.ly/1KZAEYh
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order