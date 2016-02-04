Feb 4 Mondo TV SpA :

* Agreement has been executed with Planeta Junior France for representation in France for Mondo TV's brand Sissi the Young Empress for licensing and merchandising rights

* Based on the agreement, whose duration is two years, Planeta Junior will manage, under Mondo TV's control, the licensing and merchandising rights on the property in France and further Francophone territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)