Feb 4 mBank :

* Poland's No.4 lender mBank sees its 2016 net profit at around 1 billion zlotys ($253.24 million) compared to 1.3 billion in 2015.

* The Commerzbank unit expects up to 500 million zlotys in annual costs relating to Poland's new bank tax. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9489 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)