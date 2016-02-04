US STOCKS-Wall St drops as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Feb 4 Afarak Group Oyj :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Afarak Trading Limited (RCS) has entered into a long-term agreement with US company Carpenter Technology Corporation
* Afarak Trading Limited to provide Low Carbon Ferro Chrome produced at Elektrowerk Eschweiler-Weisweiler in Germany, another wholly owned subsidiary of Afarak Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Co, ICO Products reached agreement to settle an ongoing patent infringement dispute related to Proto Labs' proprietary quoting technology