BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities posts net profit for March, Q1
* Says preliminary Q1 net profit up 13.1 percent y/y at 241.9 million yuan ($35.06 million)
Feb 4 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
* Appointment of Chris Hill as chief financial officer
* Hill joined from IG Group Plc, where he had been CFO for last 4 years
MILAN, April 11 Italy's Treasury and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are studying options to cash in on state-owned assets, a Treasury official said, amid media reports that the government could sell stakes in Italian firms to the state fund to cut public debt.