Feb 4 Promotora de Informaciones SA :

* Says completes debt repurchase from its creditors having acquired 65.9 million euros ($73.7 million) with an average price of 83.98 percent

* The total discount amounts to 10.6 million euros, that is 0.1602 euro of discount per each euro of debt