Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 4 Promotora de Informaciones SA :
* Says completes debt repurchase from its creditors having acquired 65.9 million euros ($73.7 million) with an average price of 83.98 percent
* The total discount amounts to 10.6 million euros, that is 0.1602 euro of discount per each euro of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
MILAN, April 11 Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) is set to decide on April 18 whether stake building by France's Vivendi in Italian broadcaster Mediaset breaches Italian antitrust regulations, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.