UPDATE 1-INCJ looking at Toshiba chip unit auction; didn't bid in first round
* Did not participate in first round, not doing due diligence (Adds comments from head of the fund)
Feb 5 Diebold Says
* Diebold says commences takeover offer for wincor nixdorf shares
* Diebold says acceptance period of the takeover offer ends on march 22, 2016, 24.00 hours (central european time)
* Minimum Acceptance Threshold Of Approximately 67.6 Percent Of All Existing Wincor shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Did not participate in first round, not doing due diligence (Adds comments from head of the fund)
April 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.