UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 5 Betsson Ab :
* Board of directors is proposing a transfer to shareholders of sek 623.8 (549.3) million, which corresponds to sek 4.51 (3.98) per share.
* Q4 revenue increased by 28 per cent to sek 1,041.1 (814.7) million and organic growth in constant currency was 18 per cent
* Q4 operating income amounted to SEK 174.4 (252.5) million and the operating margin to 16.7 (31.0) per cent
* Reuters poll: Betsson q4 revenues were seen at 1,053 million sek, operating income 284 million sek, dividend 4.93 sekper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.