UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 5 Delfingen Industry SA :
* Reports FY net sales of 172.2 million euros ($192.8 million) versus 151.7 million euros a year ago
* On basis of a 2-3 pct growth of global automotive production for 2016, Delfingen maintains its sales growth objectives above market evolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.