Feb 5 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :

* Occupancy rate as at Dec. 31, 2015: 98 pct (98 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014)

* Gross dividend amounts to 2.51 euros ($2.81) per share for financial year 2015 (2.72 euros for financial year 2014)

* FY rental income 19.6 million euros versus 22.0 million euros year ago

* FY property result 19.5 million euros versus 22.0 million euros a year ago

* FY operating profit 18.9 million euros versus 26.2 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 15.3 million euros versus 20.5 million euros a year ago

* Operating distributable result is expected to be significantly lower in 2016 than in 2015

* Fair value of investment properties at Dec. 31 stood at 346.7 million euros versus 356.5 million euros year ago