China plans Shanghai crude oil futures launch in H2 2017 - sources
* Launch may take place before 19th National Congress - source
Feb 5 Sberbank :
* Jan. net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 28.3 billion roubles ($367.02 million) versus 3.7 billion roubles year ago
* Jan. total provision charge to RAS 61.6 billion roubles versus 54.9 billion roubles year ago
* Jan. net interest income to RAS of 84.0 billion roubles, up 67 pct versus year ago Source text - bit.ly/1L2i5CS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 77.1080 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Launch may take place before 19th National Congress - source
LONDON, April 18 Global investors' enthusiasm for European stocks continues to surge, the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) survey of portfolio managers showed on Tuesday, with bank noting that the swing of funds into the region and away from the United States was one of the largest since 1999.