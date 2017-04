Feb 5 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* An entity affiliated with the company's management acquired 364,166 of Adiuvo Investments' shares by converting bonds into equity

* The issue price of the shares was 13.73 zlotys ($3.5) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9435 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)