Feb 5 First North Denmark:

* Says has given DK Company A/S observation status after DKC Holding 2011 A/S informed it intends to initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in DK Company

* DKC Holding 2011 A/S intends to initiate a compulsory redemption as soon as possible in February Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)