Feb 5 DNB ASA

* Tanum Holding AS, a company controlled by Anne Carine Tanum, chairman of the board in DNB ASA, has on Friday bought 100.000 shares in DNB ASA at a share price of NOK 100.9728

* After the transaction, Anne Carine Tanum and related parties own 400.000 aksjer in DNB ASA