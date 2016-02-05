BRIEF-Activist hedge fund CIAM says Euro Disney's buyout offer not fair for minority investors
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair
Feb 5 Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus :
* FY 2015 net income 221.0 million Norwegian crowns ($25.9 million) versus 219.9 million crowns year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 278.2 million crowns versus 262.7 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 3.90 crowns per share per equity certificate for 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5246 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair
LONDON, April 18 Britain's financial markets regulator said on Tuesday it was vital to protect corporate whistleblowers, after it launched a high-profile probe last week into Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley's attempts to unmask one inside his own bank.