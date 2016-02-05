Feb 5 Industrivarden Ab :

* Says earnings per share for year were sek 7.18 (12.62).

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 5.00 per share (6.25)

* Says in order to increase financial flexibility and capacity, board of directors has decided on a new dividend policy and a new debt policy

* Says dividend policy is that the company shall generate a positive cash flow before changes in the portfolio and after dividends paid

* The new debt policy is that Industrivärden's netdebt-equities ratio shall be in the range of 0-10%,but may periodically exceed or be below this interval

* We are now sharpening our focus on returns, which will likely affect pace of change in portfolio over time

* Says will also work in various ways to bring about a faster pace of change in portfolio companies facing substantial challenges

* Says will continue to invest in Nordic, listed companies with good return potential

* we are now broadening our investment universe by also looking at slightly smaller companies than previously

* Says for new investments, a portfolio company candidate should have a minimum market cap of roughly sek 3 billion

* Says in cases where we invest in a company with a market cap between sek 3 billion and sek 10 billion, an ownership share of 20%-30% of capital is desirable

* Says Ericsson must gain a better financial outcome from its positions of strength and increase profitability in several areas of its business

* Says our active ownership in companies will build upon a foundation of trust and ownership-based influence. Our share of ownership should therefore amount to at least 10% of votes