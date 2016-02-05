BRIEF-Shanghai-based fund management firm and persons acting in concert buys 4.99 pct stake in P2P Financial Information
April 18 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
Feb 5 Bankia SA :
* Signs agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB) to jointly grant 1.0 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in loans to SMEs and freelancers
* EIB to grant 500.0 million euros and Bankia will allocate the remaining 500.0 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says its second biggest shareholder JuneYao Group plans to buy no less than 3 percent stake in the company with following 12 months