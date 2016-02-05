Feb 5 Izo-Blok SA :

* Confirms continuation of negotiations for acquisition of SSW PearlFoam GmbH from SSW Industries GmbH by signing confidentiality and exclusivity agreement

* Plans to conclude negotiations in Feb. 2016

* Says considers issue of new shares to partially finance acquisition

* Informed about negotiations in Nov. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)