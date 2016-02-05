Feb 5 Vitrolife Ab
* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 2.40 (1.50) per
share.
* Vitrolife ab q4 sales amounted to sek 199 (137) million
* Vitrolife ab q4 perating income before depreciation and
amortization (ebitda) amounted to sek 81 (44) million
* Says "looking ahead, the market outlook is essentially
unchanged and vitrolife therefore anticipates a constantly
expanding market, which in monetary terms is expected to grow by
5-10 percent per year in the foreseeable future."
