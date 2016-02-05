Feb 5 Tropical Paradise Co Ltd :

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group turnover 175.6 million rupees versus 162.5 million rupees last year

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group profit before tax 17.0 million rupees versus 10.2 million rupees last year

* For quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 group's basic EPS 0.09 rupee

* "Prospects for the next quarter are positive and management expects the group to continue on this upward trend" Source text: bit.ly/1obZqQj Further company coverage: