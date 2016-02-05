Feb 5 Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd :

* For 6-months ended Dec 31, 2015 profit before tax 42.3 million rupees versus 44.6 million rupees last year

* 6-Months ended Dec 31, 2015 net revenue of 268.2 million rupees versus 258.0 million rupees last year

* 6-Months ended Dec 31, 2015 EPS from continuing operations of 4.57 rupees

* Says interim dividend of 1.10 rupees per share for the year ending 30 June 2016 has been declared payable Source : bit.ly/1T2km8O Further company coverage: