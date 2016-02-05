BRIEF-Shanghai-based fund management firm and persons acting in concert buys 4.99 pct stake in P2P Financial Information
April 18 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
Feb 5 Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd :
* For 6-months ended Dec 31, 2015 profit before tax 42.3 million rupees versus 44.6 million rupees last year
* 6-Months ended Dec 31, 2015 net revenue of 268.2 million rupees versus 258.0 million rupees last year
* 6-Months ended Dec 31, 2015 EPS from continuing operations of 4.57 rupees
* Says interim dividend of 1.10 rupees per share for the year ending 30 June 2016 has been declared payable Source : bit.ly/1T2km8O Further company coverage:
April 18 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says its second biggest shareholder JuneYao Group plans to buy no less than 3 percent stake in the company with following 12 months