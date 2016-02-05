BRIEF-Shanghai-based fund management firm and persons acting in concert buys 4.99 pct stake in P2P Financial Information
April 18 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
Feb 5 Banca Sistema SpA :
* FY preliminary operating income 71.8 million euros, up 11 percent year on year
* FY preliminary net profit 17.6 million euros versus 19.5 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary normalized net profit 23.7 million euros, up 21 percent year on year
* Normalized net profit is before non-reccuring items amounting to 6.1 million euros after taxes, which include IPO costs and one-off contribution to the National Resolution Fund Source text - bit.ly/1R9puGV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its second biggest shareholder JuneYao Group plans to buy no less than 3 percent stake in the company with following 12 months