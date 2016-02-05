BRIEF-Shanghai-based fund management firm and persons acting in concert buys 4.99 pct stake in P2P Financial Information
April 18 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd :
Feb 5 Sparta AG :
* FY prelim net income of approx. 10.2 million euros ($11 million)(7.6 million euros year ago) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its second biggest shareholder JuneYao Group plans to buy no less than 3 percent stake in the company with following 12 months