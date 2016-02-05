UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 5 IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :
* Acquisition of own shares extension of the repurchase program; increasing the maximum price at 5.30 euros ($5.9) per share
* To extend the time limit of buyback program until April 28, 2016 and to purchase up to 56,600 additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.