Feb 5 IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :

* Acquisition of own shares extension of the repurchase program; increasing the maximum price at 5.30 euros ($5.9) per share

* To extend the time limit of buyback program until April 28, 2016 and to purchase up to 56,600 additional shares