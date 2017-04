Feb 8 DKSH Holding AG :

* FY 2015 net sales increase by 2.4 pct to 10.1 billion Swiss francs ($10.17 billion)

* FY EBIT at approximately last year's level of 270.2 million Swiss francs

* FY profit after tax grows by 2.1 pct to 199.6 million francs

* Sees further potential for market share gains and growth

* Proposal to increase ordinary dividend by 13.0 pct to 1.30 francs per share