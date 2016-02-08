Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 8 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Q4 EBITDA 14.1 million Norwegian crowns ($1.65 million) versus 4.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating revenue 119.4 million crowns versus 46.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5593 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order