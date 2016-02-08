Feb 8 Innate Pharma SA :

* Announces the start of phase I clinical trial of monalizumab in combination with durvalumab

* This fifth trial with monalizumab completes roll-out of initial clinical plan, due to start reading out in 2017

* Trial will include up to 208 patients, and will be performed in United States and in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)