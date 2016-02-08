BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split
Feb 8 Innate Pharma SA :
* Announces the start of phase I clinical trial of monalizumab in combination with durvalumab
* This fifth trial with monalizumab completes roll-out of initial clinical plan, due to start reading out in 2017
* Trial will include up to 208 patients, and will be performed in United States and in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split
* United Orthopedic Corporation receives U.S. FDA clearance for company's polyethylene knee insert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: