Feb 8 Soco International Plc :

* Drilling commences on Baobab Marine-1 well on Mer Profonde Sud Block

* BABM-1 well, to be drilled on RR prospect, is targeting stacked early Miocene channel complexes

* Well will be drilled by deepwater drillship noble Globetrotter II and is expected to take 25 to 35 days, with a planned depth of c.3,400 metres below mean sea level

* BABM-1 well targets gross p50 prospective recoverable resource of c.330 million barrels of oil

* SOCO, with a 60 pct interest, is carrying 100 pct of expected c.$25-30 million well cost