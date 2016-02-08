BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners reports preliminary March 31, 2017 assets under management
Feb 8 Soco International Plc :
* Drilling commences on Baobab Marine-1 well on Mer Profonde Sud Block
* BABM-1 well, to be drilled on RR prospect, is targeting stacked early Miocene channel complexes
* Well will be drilled by deepwater drillship noble Globetrotter II and is expected to take 25 to 35 days, with a planned depth of c.3,400 metres below mean sea level
* BABM-1 well targets gross p50 prospective recoverable resource of c.330 million barrels of oil
* SOCO, with a 60 pct interest, is carrying 100 pct of expected c.$25-30 million well cost
NAIROBI, April 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya needs to build two million affordable city homes to meet its housing deficit and stem the growth of its sprawling slums, already home to six out of 10 urban households, the World Bank said on Wednesday.