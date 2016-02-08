Feb 8 Custodian Reit Plc
* Custodian Reit, the UK commercial real estate investment
company, applies to UK listing authority for a block listing of
10,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each to trade on the
London Stock Exchange
* Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be
used in connection with the placing programme detailed in the
Company's prospectus, published on 4 November 2015
* Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary
shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance
with the Company's investment policy.
* The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00
a.m. on 9 February 2016.
