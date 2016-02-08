Feb 8 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd
:
* Retirement of group chief executive and interim executive
appointments
* Early retirement of group CEO Edward Kieswetter, who is
leaving company after six years to pursue other interests
* Kieswetter will step down as group chief executive with
effect from February 8, 2016
* kieswetter approached board indicating that he wishes to
retire from company at end of march 2017
* Sello Moloko, board's non-executive chairman will act as
executive chairman until a new group chief executive is
appointed
* Deon Viljoen, group chief financial officer, has agreed
to assume role of interim group chief executive, with immediate
effect
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)