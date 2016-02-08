BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
Feb 8 Ascential IPO-ASCE.L:
* Revised price guidance of 200 - 205p pence per share - bookrunner
* Books are covered throughout that revised range and understand pricing could come throughout this range - bookrunner
* Books will close at 13.00 UK time today with conditional trading starting tomorrow 9 February at 08.00 UK time - bookrunner
* Guidance on deal size is approximately 35 pct free float - bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TOKYO, April 12 Broadcom Ltd offered about 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter said.