Feb 8 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Does not expect outsourcing law to have effect to the company's complete outsourcing
contracts that are in force nor to optional enlargements of these contracts
* Says exact nature of effects cannot be evaluated before more information about contents
of proposed law
* Pihlajalinna will continue to monitor proposed legislations content and possible effects
* Reference is made to Ministry of Social and Healthcare and the Ministry of Finance release
on Feb. 5 about the preparation of temporary legislation to limit municipalities and
joint authorities' large investments such as hospitals buildings or complete outsourcing
contracts
