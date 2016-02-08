Feb 8 Tate & Lyle Plc :

* Announces it has signed an agreement to sell its small, wholly owned corn wet mill in Casablanca, Morocco to Archer Daniels Midland company

* Sale represents another step in focusing tate & lyle's business in Europe, Middle East and Africa on speciality food ingredients