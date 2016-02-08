Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 8 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFI) :
* ABC Health Sp. z o.o. reduces its stake in the company to 0 percent from 76.7 percent via 10 transactions which were settled on Feb. 2
* ABC Health held 69,545,555 of EFI's shares
* Trofix Holdings LTD acquires 19.32 percent stake in EFI, 23,545,555 shares were transferred on Feb. 2
* Trofix Holdings did not own any of the company's shares prior to the transaction Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order