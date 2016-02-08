Feb 8 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFI) :

* ABC Health Sp. z o.o. reduces its stake in the company to 0 percent from 76.7 percent via 10 transactions which were settled on Feb. 2

* ABC Health held 69,545,555 of EFI's shares

* Trofix Holdings LTD acquires 19.32 percent stake in EFI, 23,545,555 shares were transferred on Feb. 2

* Trofix Holdings did not own any of the company's shares prior to the transaction Source text for Eikon: and

