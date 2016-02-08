Feb 8 Lundbeck
* Says US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has accepted
for review Otsuka and Lundbeck's supplemental New Drug
Application (sNDA) filing for the proposed labelling update of
Rexulti (brexpiprazole) for the maintenance treatment of
schizophrenia
* Says anticipated date for FDA to complete its review of
proposed expanded labelling, is 23 September 2016
* Says Rexulti was approved by the FDA in July 2015 as
treatment for adults with schizophrenia and as an adjunctive
treatment for major depressive disorder
* Says there are approximately 2.4 million adults in the
United States with schizophrenia and around 75 pct of patients
experience relapses where their symptoms come back or worsen
