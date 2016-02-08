Feb 8 Associated British Foods Plc :

* Confirms ABF has made a non-binding expression of interest to Illovo, to potentially acquire all remaining issued ordinary shares

* ABF intends to make an offer of zar 20 per Illovo ordinary share, to be settled in cash to all other shareholders.