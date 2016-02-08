MIDEAST STOCKS-Q1 results buoy banks; Zain Saudi soars on record profit
* Saudi SABB up on in-line Q1 profit, positive spillover to peers
Feb 8 CRCAM Paris et Ile de France :
* Reports FY net banking income of 970 million euros compared to 945 million euros a year ago
* FY net income group share is 273 million euros compared to 287 million euros a year ago
* FY gross operating income is 457 million euros compared to 449 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Saudi SABB up on in-line Q1 profit, positive spillover to peers
April 12 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said on Wednesday that it had nominated three independent candidates to the board of General Motors Co.