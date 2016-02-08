Feb 8 Deutsche Bank AG
* Says publishes updated information about AT1 payment
capacity
* Says 2016 payment capacity sufficient to pay AT1 coupons
of about eur 0.35 billion on 30 April 2016
* Says estimated pro-forma 2017 payment capacity is
approximately eur 4.3 billion before impact from 2016 operating
results
* Says 2016 payment capacity is estimated to be
approximately eur 1 billion
* Says estimated pro-forma 2017 payment capacity is about
eur 4.3 billion before impact from 2016 operating results
* Says final AT1 payment capacity will depend on 2016
operating results, movements in other reserves
