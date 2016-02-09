BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics commences collaboration with Critical Care Research Group
* Commenced a collaboration with Critical Care Research Group (CCRG)
Feb 9 Lifewatch AG :
* Announces that it has received FDA clearance for its continuous vital signs monitoring service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Commenced a collaboration with Critical Care Research Group (CCRG)
* says entered into agreement with Eight Capital under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase 9.4 million units at price per unit of $1.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: