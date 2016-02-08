Feb 8 Novozymes :

* Changes in organizational structure and executive leadership team

* Says wishes to strengthen its technology and market leadership through establishment of a central research, innovation & supply organization

* Says the costs are expected to be realized in first quarter 2016 and within the financial outlook provided on January 19, 2016; hence the full-year 2016 outlook remains unchanged

* Says announces formation of three divisions: Household Care & Technical Industries, Agriculture & Bioenergy and Food & Beverages

* Says expects that total costs associated with the reorganization will be 60-70 million Danish crowns ($8.96-10.46 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.6939 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)