Feb 8 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Q4 rental income 1.15 billion Swedish crowns ($136.6 million) versus 983 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 4.50 billion crowns versus 626 million crowns year ago

* Says will likely buy fewer properties in 2016 than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

