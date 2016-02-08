BRIEF-China Investment And Finance Group expects increase in consolidated net profit for year ended 31 march 2017
April 12 China Investment And Finance Group Ltd
Feb 8 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Q4 rental income 1.15 billion Swedish crowns ($136.6 million) versus 983 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 4.50 billion crowns versus 626 million crowns year ago
* Says will likely buy fewer properties in 2016 than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4163 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recently received written resignation from Shou Weiguang as chairman of supervisory committee