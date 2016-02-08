Feb 8 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* FY gross new business from home loan savings contracts rose to approximately 14.1 billion euros ($16 billion)(after 13.7 billion euros in 2014)

* FY group-wide construction loan business grew 15 per cent to roughly 5.5 billion euros (previous year: 4.7 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)