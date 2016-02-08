UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 8 Illovo Sugar Ltd :
* Has received a non-binding expression of interest from Associated British Foods Plc
* Expression for ABF to potentially acquire all issued ordinary shares of company that abf does not already own
* Expression from Illovo's controlling shareholder, holding 51.35 pct of co's shares
* ABF intends to make an offer of zar20 per illovo ordinary share, to be settled in cash, to all other shareholders
* Board, excluding its ABF nominated directors, will appoint independent advisors to assist it in process going forward
* At this stage there is no certainty that discussions will result in a transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.