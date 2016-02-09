UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Phoenix Investment Company Ltd :
* HY ended Dec. 31, 2015 group revenue of 2.89 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees a year ago
* HY group profit before tax of 294.4 million rupees versus 270.8 million rupees a year ago
* HY earnings per share of 13.47 rupees Source: bit.ly/1W9dm8h Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.