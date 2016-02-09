Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 9 Also Holding AG :
* FY 2015 EBT up 10.9 percent to 90.8 million euros ($101.78 million)
* FY 2015 sales increased by 7.7 percent to 7.8 billion euros
* FY 2015 net income up at 62.9 million euros, up 3.3 percent
* Proposes distribution of 1.90 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/1W9lgP6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order