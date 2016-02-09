Feb 9 Sanoma Oyj :

* Q4 operating loss ex. items 8.9 million euros ($10.0 million) versus loss 5.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 net sales 408.8 million euros versus 452.5 million euros year ago 

* In 2016 sees consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes to be in line with last year or improve (2015: -3.4 percent)

* Expects profitability to improve in 2016

* Operational EBIT margin is estimated to be over 7 percent in 2016

* New legislation in Poland is expected to have a material negative impact on educational textbook market in coming years

* Says impact of Polish legislation to be partly compensated for by new products and services as well as cost savings across the segment

* Proposes a dividend of 0.10 euro per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)