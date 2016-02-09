UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Q4 net sales 332.8 million euros ($372.9 million) versus 203.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBIT 13.0 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 0.70 euro per share
* Expects group's 2016 net sales and adjusted operating profit to increase from previous year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.