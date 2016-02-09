UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects period in headline)
Feb 9 Matas A/S :
* Q3 2015/16 revenue 1.05 billion Danish crowns ($157.6 million) versus 1.04 billion crowns year
* Q3 2015/16 EBITA 228.2 million crowns versus 227.6 million crowns year ago
* For 2015/16 revenue is expected to be around 3.45 billion crowns assuming like-for-like growth of approximately 1 percent
* 2015/16 EBITA margin is expected to be around 17.0 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6610 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.